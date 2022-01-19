Queen Letizia sends fans wild in fitted leather leggings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cementing her status as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, Queen Letizia delivered some serious style inspiration on Wednesday – and fans are loving her outfit. Making a glamorous appearance at the 42nd edition of the International Tourism Fair, the monarch rocked a pair of fitted leather leggings.

Creating the perfect two-tone ensemble, Letizia added a cream turtleneck jumper, a black-and-white check coat and a pair of satin stilettos. Wearing her glossy brunette tresses down in a sleek, polished style that showcased her glittering diamante earrings, the mum-of-two opted for a dewy makeup combo.

Letizia teamed a checked coat with leather leggings and heels

Emphasising her eyes with a dark brown shadow and a dash of mascara, Letizia contoured her cheeks with a light dusting of bronzer – beautiful.

Feeling inspired? Fans hoping to recreate her royal look can do so with a little help from the high street.

Houndstooth Maxi Oversized Coat, £50, PrettyLittleThing

Priced at an affordable £50, Pretty Little Thing is selling a near-identical version of Letizia's winter coat. Adorned in a houndstooth print, it makes for a chic oversized fit and features statement front pockets.

Leather Look Skinny Jeans, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

As for Letizia's leggings, leather is one of the season's biggest trends right now, and you can grab an incredibly stylish pair from Marks & Spencer. Retailing at £29.50, these leather-look skinny jeans are designed to flatter your figure, thanks to the mid-rise waistband and added stretch. Coordinate with everything from box-fresh trainers to military boots and heels for an effortlessly cool finish.

VIDEO: Queen Letizia's Handbag Contents Revealed As She Suffers Major Slip-up

Revered as a fashion icon, earlier this week Letizia attended a diplomatic reception at the Royal Palace, and her floral Valentino dress had a special story behind it. Upcycling one of her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia's gowns, the monarch customised her vintage dress by adding a minimalist pink belt and her favourite ruby and emerald droplet earrings.

The dress was first worn by Queen Sofia in 1977 during a state visit to Germany, so Letizia's appearance made for a heartwarming tribute.

