Queen Letizia wows royal fans in bold leather look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cementing her status as one of Europe's most fashion-forward royals, Queen Letizia just put together the chicest leather look for an engagement in Madrid.

READ: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's sporty look to Crown Princess Mary's ballgown

Presiding over the 'Forum Against Cancer' on World Cancer Day, the Spanish monarch layered a red leather jacket from Carolina Herrera over a black midi dress from Mango. Expertly accessorised, Letizia added a burgundy belt by Möhel and a matching clutch bag and stilettos, both from Magrit.

Queen Letizia looked so stunning on Friday

Wearing her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style, the mum-of-two dusted her eyes in a soft brown eyeshadow, complete with a dash of mascara and bronzer to contour – stunning.

Feeling inspired? Thanks to the high street you can recreate this royal look for less.

MORE: Queen Letizia's elegant red dress is ravishingly regal

SHOP: Kate Middleton's Pop-Up Shop: 40 of Duchess Kate's go-to brands as she turns 40

GET THE LOOK:

Black Knitted Dress, £49.99, Mango

Priced at £49.99, while Letizia's exact style is no longer available to shop, Mango is selling a near-identical jumper dress. Fitted with long sleeves and a rounded neck, this cable knit number is a seasonal staple, perfect for pairing with trainers, knee-high boots and heels.

Dark Red Leather-Look Zip Biker Jacket, £34.99, New Look

As for her red jacket, we're adding New Look's £34.99 biker design to basket. Also available in grey and black, come spring and summer, this light layer will look effortlessly cool alongside your favourite floral dresses.

Red Buckle Belt, £68, Wolf & Badger

And to complete your royal-inspired ensemble, you'll need a statement buckled belt. Retailing at £68, we reckon Letizia would love Wolf & Badger's version, but there's limited stock in all sizes so you better act quick and bag it now.

It's been a busy week for the Spanish royal, and on Wednesday she headed to a meeting with UNICEF Spain.

Nailing business chic as she teamed a textured jacket from Boss with a black T-shirt, tailored trousers and her go-to Magrit heels, Letizia was a picture of elegance. Layering up her ensemble with a black streamlined coat, the mum-of-two polished off her outfit with a leather clutch bag and gold bar earrings.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.