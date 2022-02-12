Queen Letizia is a dream in elegant floral midi dress in Madrid

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If we could take a look inside anyone's dress collection, it would be hard to find someone higher on our list than Queen Letizia of Spain. From the fitted scarlet number she wore in January to the pale pink gown on her recent tour of Sweden, the 49-year-old royal never gets it wrong.

Most recently, on a visit to University Hospital Quironsalud in Madrid, the mother-of-two stepped out in an elegant floral midi by Massimo Dutti. Featuring long batwing sleeves and a pussy-bow neck detail, she paired it perfectly with suede Carolina Herrera heels in camel and gold hoop earrings.

Queen Letizia looked stunning in Massimo Dutti in Madrid

Released in the 2019 collection, the midi dress is unsurprisingly sold out, but if you want to emulate her style we've tracked down some lookalikes available to shop online now.

With its balloon sleeves and midi length, this floral dress from Mango not only has a similar print but a silhouette to match, too. It has a flattering side slit and costs just £35.99.

Printed dress with balloon sleeves, £35.99, Mango

Queen Letizia's Massimo Dutti midi may be sold out, but the Spanish brand does so many elegant dresses in simple and sophisticated cuts. We love this chain print midi dress paired with a leather belt to cinch you in at the waist.

Chain print shirt dress, £149.99, Massimo Dutti

Rixo's printed dresses are iconic and this jacquard silk midi has batwing sleeves and a gorgeous floral pattern, making it a great lookalike for Letizia's.

Rixo Stevie floral-print silk jacquard midi dress, £173, The Outnet

Complete the look with a similar, equally coveted shoe - the Christian Louboutin Kate 85 suede pumps in beige.

Christian Louboutin Kate 85 suede pumps, £545, Net-a-Porter

