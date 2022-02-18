Queen Letizia looks lovely in flattering leather trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's no question that Queen Letizia of Spain is one of the best-dressed royals out there. So it's not surprising that her latest style offering did not disappoint. The royal wore head-to-toe navy for the 150th anniversary of the Patronage of the Orphans of the Army and looked effortlessly elegant.

Queen Letizia sported a Carolina Herrera dominated outfit, wearing a navy bouclé fringe coat from the designer's AW15 collection, recycled navy leather clutch bag, navy leather high heels from brand Magrit and a pair of Uterque Nappa leggings in navy which we can't wait to get our hands on.

The Carolina Herrera coat made quite the statement featuring layered effects with white and blue fringing and round-neck collar, while the leather leggings added a casual spin to the collected look. The royal wore her silky brunette tresses down and took extra safety precautions by wearing a face mask.

The royal glowed in the Spanish sunshine in natural makeup and a defined brow. She was not without her usual lashing of perfectly curled black mascara, which elevated her exquisite dark features.

Tempted by Queen Letizia's leg-lengthening navy leggings? We've found the perfect dupe just for you from Karen Millen which can be dressed up with heels and dressed down with white sneakers. Pair the look with a navy coat like the queen herself, or a white blouse for an ideal office wear outfit. Just like the royal's enviable fashion archive, these leggings are incredibly versatile. Why not treat yourself?

The 49-year-old royal is known for her impeccably chic style and recently donned a floral print dress during a trip to Madrid. During a visit to University Hospital Quironsalud in Madrid, the mother-of-two stepped out in an elegant floral midi by Massimo Dutti.

Featuring long floating sleeves and a pussy-bow neck, she teamed the look with heels from her favourite designer Carolina Herrera. If we could dive into any royal's wardrobe, we know who we would choose.

