Kate Middleton's new bright outfit wows onlookers as she arrives in Jamaica

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said goodbye to Belize on Tuesday, following a whistlestop four-day stay. The royal pair moved on to Jamaica and were pictured arriving at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport. We loved Kate's outfit, it was the perfect travel attire. She wore a yellow dress by Roksanda to reflect the gold colour in Jamaica's flag. Stunning!

READ: 7 pink dresses inspired by Kate Middleton's The Vampire's Wife metallic dress of dreams

With her famous mane worn in a sleek ponytail and elegant, refreshing makeup highlighting her features, the mother-of-three has never looked better.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton's rare PDA tour moment caught on camera

Across this second leg of the tour, William and Kate will be staying in Jamaica for two nights. We can't wait to see what they get up to!

MORE: What do royals eat when they fly first class? See the £10,000 menu on British Airways flights

The brunette royal has worn some truly incredible outfits during this tour. The highlight so far has been on Tuesday, when she attended a special reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech, wearing a floor-length magenta gown designed by The Vampire's Wife with layered capped sleeves, which she paired with a Mayan embroidered bag and pendant earrings as she entered the special event with her husband, Prince William, who himself looked dashing in a blue suit.

Kate looked flawless

The mother-of-three wore her hair down and tucked behind her ears, showing off her gorgeous golden earrings, and kept her makeup look simple and elegant.

READ: We recreated Kate Middleton's 2017 BAFTA makeup look - and here's what happened

Kate looked refreshed following her day in the Belize jungle with Prince William, where the pair paid a visit to a Mayan ruin before visiting British service personnel and Belize Defence Force personnel on training and learning some of the survival techniques that are taught - including how to make shelter and to catch a turkey in the jungle. During their day trip, Kate looked beautiful in casual khaki trousers and a plain white T-shirt.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.