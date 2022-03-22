7 pink dresses inspired by Kate Middleton's The Vampire's Wife metallic dress of dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A fashion moment that will go down in history, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted one of her most eye-catching evening gowns to date as she attended a reception at the Maya ruins of Cahal Pech, hosted by the Governor General of Belize.

Pictured alongside Prince William as they continued the Caribbean royal tour on Monday night, Duchess Kate made headlines in a one-of-a-kind shimmering pink dress that had been specially designed for her by The Vampire's Wife.

Duchess Kate teamed her pink gown with silver Jimmy Choo sandals and crystal drop earrings by O'nitaa London

Teaming her bespoke gown with silver Jimmy Choo sandals and crystal drop earrings by O'nitaa London, Kate's latest look has – unsurprisingly – left fans obsessed, and if you're hoping to recreate her outfit then you're in luck! We've found the dreamiest designs inspired by the Duchess and we reckon they'd get the royal seal of approval.

Pink Metallic Maxi Dress, £2,500, Matches Fashion

Retailing at an eye-watering £2,500, if you're determined to shop at the exact same label as Kate then look no further. The Vampire's Wife is selling a near-identical version complete with a tiered ruffle hem and puff shoulders.

Metallic Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £69, Coast

The ultimate high street alternative, you can bag this gorgeous metallic number at a discount of 50%. Reduced to £69, it comes in a rich magenta shade, that's just like Kate's.

Metallic Pink Midi Dress, £75, Monsoon

The perfect wedding guest dress, Monsoon's fabulous fit-and-flare has been made with recycled material. Stylish and sustainable? Sign us up!

Pink Satin Dress, £79.20, Coast

If your favourite thing about Kate's dress is the metallic sheen, then Coast's satin maxi is not to be missed.

Pink Pleated Chiffon Maxi Dress, £170, Monsoon

Created in a similar pink shade to Kate's dress, this pleated chiffon gown flows like a dream.

AX Paris Pink Wrap Dress, £22.60, ASOS

Now £22.60, you're bagging a real bargain with ASOS' fuschia midi dress. It's already flying off of the virtual shelves so we'd recommend acting quick.

Dorothy Perkins Pink Metallic Wrap Dress, £41.25, Debenhams

Sure to score compliments, this pink midaxi would look so chic styled with gold heels and statement earrings.

