The Duchess of Cambridge has been wearing a variety of dazzling outfits during the royal tour and we have been loving seeing what she has been rocking each day.

On the third day of the Caribbean Tour, the wife of Prince William went to a reception at the Maya ruins of Cahal Pech hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and her outfit was up there as one of the best, ever! We're calling it…

WATCH: Kate Middleton's BEST outfits over the past ten years

The stunning mother-of-three turned to high end label The Vampire's Wife to dress her. She has worn the UK-based company before, coincidently on the royal tour of Ireland back in 2020. When she needs to make an impact, this is what she rocks...

Kate chose what can only be described as a show-stopping gown. Her floor-length maxi dress was made in a majorly sparkly, iridescent silk-chiffon. We love the eye-catching ruffle trim and metallic finish; it totally stood out from the crowd.

Kate looked breathtaking in her gown by The Vampire's Wife

The dress itself isn't available - although you can purchase similar styles. We've linked them below should you wish to invest.

Kate's dress is a bespoke creation - dreamed up by the brand just for her. How cool is that? However, we think that it may be based on the label's 'Light Sleeper Dress' as it has the same ruffle shoulder detail, circular neckline and nipped-in waist.

The cult fashion line was founded by former model Susie Cave as a capsule collection in 2014. Since then, countless stars have worn its signature styles on the red carpet and beyond.

From Margot Robbie to Alexa Chung to Amber Heard, Busy Phillips, Chloë Grace Moretz, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Aniston. The brand is based in Brighton, so no doubt Kate loves supporting a home-grown British designer.

