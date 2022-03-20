Kate Middleton wears khaki trousers and white T-shirt as she joins Prince William in Belize jungle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to the Belize jungle on the third day of their Caribbean royal tour. We love the lovely outfit Kate rocked, which included casual khaki trousers by G-Star RAW and a recycled white T-shirt from John Lewis, which she paired with her Superga 2750 trainers.

The mother-of-three wore her hair in loose waves and subtle makeup highlighted her gorgeous features.

Kate has worn some amazing outfits on this tour so far. A standout look has to be on the second day of engagements, where the 40-year-old wore a vibrant floral tea dress by Tory Burch, complete with delicate capped sleeves, tiered midi-skirt and ruched bodice to cinch her svelte figure. She teamed her dress with wedged wicker heels, and looked like a total tropical goddess as she tried a fresh cacao fruit.

We loved Kate's bright and bold accessories, too. She stepped out with a woven colour-block handbag by Anya Hindamarch, oversized sunglasses and vibrant chandelier earrings in royal blue by Sezane.

It was surely a trip down memory lane for Prince William - he visited Belize as a teenager in 2000 and spent time with BATSUB learning jungle survival techniques under the guidance of the Welsh Guards. The Duke was beginning a gap year before university at the time and while in the jungle, learned his A-Level results.

Kate and Prince William visited the Belize jungle

During their visit, William and Kate learnt about the cooperation between British service personnel and Belize Defence Force personnel on training and witnessed some of the survival techniques that are taught. They also heard about the close cooperation between the British Army and conservation organisations such as Friends for Conservation and Development (FCD) working to protect and promote the Chiquibul Forest, which is part of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy.

