Kate Middleton and Prince William break royal selfie rule for EPIC picture - and they love it too!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a fun first day in Jamaica as they visited Bob Marley's old Kingston neighbourhood of Trench Town.

MORE: Prince William and Kate arrive in Jamaica for royal tour amid protests – best photos

While there, the royal duo didn't hesitate in trying out a bobsleigh made for two under the watchful eye of Jamaica's latest Cool Runnings team.

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate pose for epic selfie during first day in Jamaica

It was at this engagement that the couple broke the reported "royal selfie rule" and posed for a fun picture with the team.

READ: Kate Middleton's new bright outfit wows onlookers as she arrives in Jamaica

RELATED: What do royals eat when they fly first class? See the £10,000 menu on British Airways flights

In the snap, the couple can be seen smiling from ear to ear whilst sitting inside the bobsleigh and surrounded by the whole team.

The bobsleigh and skeleton team shared the picture on social media

The now-iconic snap was later shared on the Jamaica Bobsleigh & Skeleton team's official Instagram account and even William and Kate reacted to the post!

"What an honour it is to have The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge not only in Jamaica but sitting in one of our history-making bobsleighs! We are thankful for the support and looking forward to once again being the #HottestThingOnIce in the 2026 Winter Olympics!" the team captioned the photo, which was quickly liked by over two thousand people.

The royal couple gave them their seal of approval

Reacting to the post, William and Kate wrote back: "Lovely to meet you all today." Resharing it on their Instagram Stories, they added: "Selfie for the archives."

While there is no set rule for royals to not take part in selfies, generally speaking royals politely decline photographs as they are often focused on an engagement when out in public, and in their working capacity.

The couple greeted crowds in Kingston

The times when you will see them in a selfie is when they've accidentally photobombed one.

Prince Harry once admitted that he "hates selfies". During a visit to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, he turned down the request of a young fan, explaining: "No, I hate selfies. Seriously, you need to get out of it (the habit), I know you're young, selfies are bad. Just take a normal photograph!"

The couple played music during a visit to Trench Town Culture Yard Museum where Bob Marley used to live

The Queen has also previously revealed that she finds it "disconcerting" and "strange" when she is faced with a sea of people trying to take selfies with her.