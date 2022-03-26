Queen Letizia wows royal fans in lace cut-out blouse that's perfect for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to nailing business chic, Queen Letizia reigns supreme. Putting together the dreamiest desk-to-daywear outfit on Thursday, the Spanish royal recycled one of her go-to spring styles – and wow.

Stepping out in a lace cut-out blouse from designer Carolina Herrera, the mum-of-two tucked her white boho shirt into a pair of high-waisted black trousers, also by the label.

Queen Letizia recycled her lace cut-out blouse from designer Carolina Herrera

Accessorised with BOSS leather ankle boots and double dagger earrings by Gold & Roses, Letizia was pictured attending the Princesa de Girona Foundation Awards 2022 announcement In Guadalajara.

A picture of elegance, the 49-year-old sported her signature bouncy blowdry, as well as a natural and dewy makeup combo. Emphasising her dark eyes with a pale brown shadow, the royal added a touch of mascara and sunkissed bronzer – stunning.

In love with her latest look? Us too, and now that spring is finally in bloom, we've rounded up the chicest lace blouses inspired by Queen Letizia.

GET THE LOOK:

Embroidered Lace Blouse, £85, & Other Stories

Priced at £85, & Other Stories' embroidered blouse is an everyday staple. Adorned with similar lace panels, this long-sleeved style is fitted with a sweet scalloped collar and buttoned cuffs. The brand recommends coordinating your new shirt with wide-leg trousers, Chelsea boots and a crossbody bag.

Topshop Lace Blouse, £33, ASOS

Cut with similar mesh inserts, Topshop's cream crew-neck design is going straight in our baskets. Imagine how chic it'll look teamed with blue jeans, sunglasses and a raffia tote bag.

Regarded as one of Europe's best-dressed royals, Letizia often makes a statement during engagements, as she recently rocked another spring-ready blouse while attending the Innovation And Design National Awards at Palacio de Congresos in Valencia.

Dressed in a seriously striking top from Madrid-based brand Maksu, the royal's 'Fantine' blouse featured asymmetrical ruffles, oversized button detailing and a gorgeous scoop neck. Adding a fitted midi skirt and pointed-toe heels, she polished off her look with a black Burberry belt that cinched in her waist.

