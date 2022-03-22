Queen Letizia makes style statement in striking spring blouse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain is easily one of the most impeccably dressed royals. With a penchant for powerful prints, stylish workwear and elegant ensembles, her wardrobe rarely goes a miss with fans.

On Monday, the Spanish royal looked radiant to attend the Innovation And Design National Awards at Palacio de Congresos in Valencia. The 49-year-old royal styled a seriously striking spring blouse from Madrid-based brand Maksu. Complete with asymmetrical ruffles, oversized button detailing and gorgeous scoop neck, Letizia's 'Fantine' blouse is everything we're loving this season.

Queen Letizia styled her spring blouse with a fitted midi skirt and pointed-toe heels, adding a black Burberry belt to cinch in her waist.

The elegant royal opted for a minimal beauty look and styled her glossy brunette tresses with relaxed waves for an elegant finish. She kept on her face mask in line with local regulations.

Queen Letizia chose to re-wear one of her favourite spring blouses

Royal fan account @royalfashionpolice also identified Letizia's dazzling earrings as the 'Jardin de Aire' 18kt rose gold earrings with diamonds and emeralds from Gold & Roses.

Jewellery is such a simple, yet sophisticated way to add instant elegance to any outfit - and Letizia's jewellery collection is something of dreams.

If you're looking to emulate Letizia's effortless elegance, blouses are the perfect way to switch up your spring wardrobe.

We're loving this statement ruffle blouse from & Other Stories featuring a ruffled pie-crust collar and gathered shoulders - another royal favourite fashion trend.

Ruffled Mulberry Silk Blouse, £95, & Other Stories

Queen Letizia and her husband King Felipe took to the stage at the Innovation And Design National Awards ceremony where they presented several awards to the successful candidates.

The National Awards for Innovation and Design are presented to companies and professionals who have stood out in the field of design and innovation.

