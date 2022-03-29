Kate Middleton's My Fair Lady hat has us in awe at Prince Philip's service

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday morning, a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, took place at Westminster Abbey.

The royal family paid their respects to the late Duke at the special service, which gave thanks to his dedication to the family, nation and the Commonwealth. It also recognised the importance of his legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the Armed Forces.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the special event. Kate, 40, looked as beautiful as ever, wearing a beautful black and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich. Known as the 'Black Pleated Polka-dot Silk Crepe De Chine Midi Dress' it's sadly a past-season buy.

Kate arrived hand-in-hand with Princess Charlotte

Kate added an incredible black hat which was finished with a white bow by Lock & Co. The mother-of-three wore her hair in a sophisticated up do and subtle makeup defined her pretty features. Prince William looked smart and respectful in his suit.

Prince Philip was associated with over 700 charitable organisations throughout his life and the service also remembered this incredible achievement. The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award which was founded in 1956 was a focus point.

Kate looked beautiful in her new monochrome outfit

The Service of Thanksgiving will incorporate some elements planned for the royal's funeral which were sadly unable to go ahead due to Covid restrictions in place at the time. The Queen has also been actively involved in the plans for the service, with many elements reflecting Her Majesty’s wishes.

The Service was conducted by the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, who gave the Bidding.

Ms Doyin Sonibare, who holds her Bronze, Silver and Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards, gave a Tribute to Philip's legacy, recognising the impact of the Award on young people across the globe.

Touchingly, the flowers at the service were in shades of red, white and blue. The larger floral arrangements featured red roses, Carnations and Gerbera as well as white roses, Eustoma and large white chrysanthemums.

