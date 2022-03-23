Kate Middleton dons slick white power suit to meet the Prime Minister of Jamaica

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday the Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible once again for a special meeting with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness. Accompanied by her husband Prince William, Kate looked radiant as she met with the political leader.

We loved her new outfit. The mother-of-three wore a super slick white blazer by the iconic Alexander McQueen, paying homage to her unforgettable wedding dress that was imagined by the British designer. Teamed with matching trousers and a £249 striking orange blouse from Ridley London, the Duchess looked flawless in a sleek two-tone ensemble.

All eyes were on Kate's incredible coordinating handbag; a gorgeous orange vintage clutch from Willow Hilson Vintage - a Cheltenham-based boutique.

The brunette beauty wore her hair in a relaxed curled style and her makeup was as subtle and natural as ever to complement her summery attire. Perfection!

The Duchess of Cambridge accessorised to perfection

Kate's worn some incredible clothes for this trip, we can't get enough of her amazing outfits! From her cherry The Vampire's Wife frock to her beautiful red YSL jacket and Mulberry bag, her looks have been some of her best yet, and we're all for it.

On William and Kate's first day in Jamaica, the pair visited Bob Marley's old Kingston neighbourhood of Trench Town.

While there, the royal duo didn't hesitate in trying out a bobsleigh made for two under the watchful eye of Jamaica's latest Cool Runnings team.

At this engagement, the couple broke the reported "royal selfie rule" and posed for a fun picture with the team. In the happy picture, the couple can be seen smiling from ear to ear whilst sitting inside the bobsleigh and surrounded by the whole team.

The picture is now considered to be iconic and the snap was later shared on the Jamaica Bobsleigh & Skeleton team's official Instagram account and even William and Kate reacted to the post!

They wrote: "What an honour it is to have The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge not only in Jamaica but sitting in one of our history-making bobsleighs! We are thankful for the support and looking forward to once again being the #HottestThingOnIce in the 2026 Winter Olympics!"

The photo was quickly liked by over two thousand people, and growing!

