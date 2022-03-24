Kate Middleton surprises in off-the-shoulder dress for Jamaican state dinner

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has been totally mesmerising royal fans with her immaculate wardrobe whilst on tour with her husband, Prince William.

The royal duo attended a state dinner on Wednesday evening hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica, and the Duchess stunned in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder dress by Jenny Packham. Complete with a dramatic ruffled applique fitted along a Bardot neckline, an elegant waist-cinching bodice and statement floor-length, Kate was a vision in her bespoke, emerald green ballgown.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's rare PDA moment on tour

The Duchess has sported an array of elegant new hairstyles during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Tour. From sleek and straightened to neatly tied back, the royal mother-of-three has certainly taken the opportunity to debut some new looks since arriving in the Caribbean.

On Wednesday, Kate wore her glossy brunette tresses in an elegant plaited up-do, adding her signature glowy beauty look consisting of a subtle smokey eye, lashing of mascara, rosy blush and matte pink lip.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore her most glamorous tour look yet

Prince William's wife accessorised her eveningwear with a set of diamond and emerald jewels on loan from the Queen, with both her earrings and bracelet from the Queen's Emerald Tassel Parure collection. The Duchess also sported her Royal Family Order and the GCVO Star, which the monarch gifted to her in April 2019 for her eighth wedding anniversary.

Inspired by Kate’s green formalwear? This forest green evening dress from Coast is giving us Duchess Kate vibes.

Embroidered Maxi Dress, £135, Coast

The Duchess' striking off-the-shoulder dress sent royal fans into a tailspin, and it's easy to see why. Asymmetrical necklines and Bardot dresses are everything we're loving for the spring to summer season.

Padua one-shoulder ruffled gown, £275 / $275, Farfetch

We've been stunned by the Duchess' unparalleled looks since embarking on her tour, and she wore one of her most colourful outfits to date on the first day in Jamaica as she and Prince William visited Bob Marley's old Kingston neighbourhood of Trench Town.

Kate wore an incredible 1950's dress which was purchased at William Hilson Vintage.

Costing £369 on the brand's website, the site says of the bold design: "This eye-catching 1950's dress, in a wonderful striped palette of turquoise blue, coral, and yellow with a black filigree pattern, is the perfect piece to add to your vintage wardrobe."

