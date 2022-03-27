Kate Middleton departs the Bahamas in yellow eighties-inspired dress - but it divides royal fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has boasted a truly eclectic wardrobe while in the Caribbean with her husband, Prince William - and her final look to depart the Bahamas was a total showstopper.

Looking radiant as ever on Saturday with one final appearance on the tour, the 40-year-old royal put on a colourful display to leave Lynden Pindling International Airport in a sunshine yellow dress. Duchess Kate opted to wear one of her favourite designers, Alessandra Rich, accessorising with sleek Gianvito Rossi heels and a coordinating white clutch bag.

The Duchess' striking 80s-inspired dress featured a sophisticated button-down design, exaggerated puffed sleeves and a feminine, peplum frill in a buttercup yellow hue.

The crystal-embellished buckle and faux pearl buttons are a nod to the decade's glamorous excess - and Kate may have wished to pay homage to the late Princess Diana with her striking look.

Kate embraced the 80s in an Alessandra Rich dress

Kate's enviable wardrobe has long been associated with her impeccable style. With a penchant for sleek, figure-flattering designs, neutral palettes and ultra-glamorous ensembles, the Duchess' wardrobe rarely goes a miss - though her latest look proved polarising amongst royal fans.

Divided in the comments on social media, fans were quick to share their thoughts on the mother-of-three's final tour look.

"I almost never say this about Kate’s outfits, but I don’t like it. It’s too much," commented one fan. "I'm picturing Diana in the 80s!" wrote another.

A third fan agreed: "There is way too much going on, the ruffles, the bow, the belt, the pattern. I don't see her in that dress. Not her style at all."

Royal fans loved the "Caribbean vibe" of the Duchess' dress

Other royal fans were delighted with Kate's ultra-feminine yellow ensemble, with one declaring her look: "A smashing tribute to the '80s."

"Oh! This is beautiful and she wears it well!!!" wrote another. "The dress has personality and it lightens her up! I love it. I hope she wears more of this style. It is elegant, classy and very much what a beautiful royal should wear! Absolutely a charming dress."

Alessandra Rich midi dress, £1,690 / $2350, Net-a-Porter

If you were a fan of Kate's 'Belted floral-print silk-jacquard peplum midi dress,' it's still widely available for £1,690.

