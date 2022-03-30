Mia Tindall's high street hand me down from cousin Savannah Phillips revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, Zara and Mike Tindall were pictured with their eldest daughter Mia at the service of thanksgiving for the late Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey.

The world watched as the trio arrived for the heartfelt event and eight-year-old Mia stole the show in a beautiful dress coat that was actually from high street store Monsoon. The statement black design had a red and gold butterfly detail on the collar and certainly stood out.

We had a feeling we had seen the coat before and we were right! Back in 2017, Autumn Phillips, Isla Phillips, Peter Philips and Savannah attended a Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, in King's Lynn, and Savannah wore the very same coat!

We are near on positive that this coat was given to Mia after Savannah grew out of it, after all, the coat is a past-season buy that you can't purchase anymore. We love the sustainable approach; a great way to pay homage to it, is to reuse clothes and pass them on to others, so we are very impressed with the royals on this!

Mia Tindall arriving at the service with mother Zara and dad Mike

Prince Philip sadly passed away aged 99 on 9 April and his funeral was held just over one week later. None of the young royals were present at the Duke's moving service last April, with the youngest attendee being Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's son James, Viscount Severn, who was 13 at the time.

Savannah Phillips wore the same Monsoon coat back in 2017

The Tindalls and Cambridges were among many members of the British royal family to show their support for the Queen at the memorial on Tuesday.

The royally-approved coat came from Monsoon

Other guests included Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, and Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Her Majesty has been heavily involved in the plans for the service, which incorporated elements that were planned for Prince Philip's funeral but were unable to take place due to the COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

