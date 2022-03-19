Zara Tindall looks regal in stunning coat during rare public outing with her father

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall pulled out all the stops for her final appearance at the Cheltenham Festival on Friday, which marked a rare public outing with her father, Captain Mark Phillips.

MORE: Zara and Mike Tindall share passionate kiss at Cheltenham Festival

The 40-year-old and her dad – who was married to Princess Anne for almost two decades before they divorced in 1992 – were photographed smiling as they made their way around the Gloucestershire racecourse on Gold Cup Day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall's love story

Zara looked elegant in a beautiful berry-coloured dress coat by The Pretty Dress Company. It featured an exaggerated collar, cinched waist with a matching fabric belt, and a pleated skirt that flared out from the hips and fell below her knees.

Royal fashion fans can pick up a similar coat to Zara's from Karen Millen. The 'Italian Wool Blend Buckle Signature Coat' comes in a rich merlot shade and also features a fabric waist belt – plus it's 30 percent off in the sale, reduced to £255.50 from £365.

MORE: Zara Tindall outfit twins with Kate Middleton at Cheltenham day three

READ: Zara and Mike Tindall look so in love during romantic day date – see photos

In keeping with her colour scheme, Zara completed her look with dark purple knee-high boots from Dune and a black headpiece with a floral display by London-based milliner Bee Smith.

Zara looked gorgeous in her berry coat alongside her dad

She accessorised with delicate green earrings by London-based jewellery designer Laurence Coste, and the 'Letterbox' Saddle Bag in 'Bordeaux Pebble' from Aspinal of London, an item Zara has had for years that has now sadly been discontinued.

Wool Blend Coat, was £365, now £255.50, Karen Millen

The equestrian – who is an Olympic silver medallist – attended every day of this year's festival and was pictured at various points throughout the week alongside her mother, Princess Anne, brother Peter Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall.

On Thursday, former rugby player Mike opened up about his and his wife's love for Cheltenham and revealed when his children might make an appearance at the races.

Shop Similar

Small Stella Satchel, was £325, now £194, Aspinal of London

Speaking of Mia's absence on this year's Ladies' Day, the father-of-three revealed: "She's at school today. We came in November and that was on a Sunday so the day fell well.

"School will always be the priority so she might be missing Ladies' Day for some time to come," he told Gloucestershire Live's Janet Hughes.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.