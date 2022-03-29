Zara Tindall's daughter just wore a £7.99 HM outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall took part in the Cheltenham Horse Trials on Sunday afternoon and had her gorgeous family in tow. Her eldest daughter Mia was seen in photographs, and looked as cute as a button in her outfit, which consisted of jeans, boots and a lovely pastel top.

The lilac-toned sweater actually came from high street store H&M and cost the royal just £7.99! What a bargain. We love the slogan, which reads 'Big Sister' in contrasting blue letters.

It's always a joy to see our favourite royals rocking threads from the high street, but sadly, this particular item has sold out. Sob! But don't worry, we've sold this problem as we've found a similar alternative you may like.

H&M is seriously on the royals radar - the Duchess of Cambridge often sports basics from the store, and Meghan Markle is a huge fan, having dressed both her son Archie, and herself in their items throughout the years.

Mia looked lovely in her H&M top

Back in 2019, Prince Harry's wife visited Mayhew - the animal welfare charity she was previously a Patron of. The former Suits star stunned onlookers in a head-to-toe cream ensemble, consisting of an Emporio Armani cream cashmere coat and a skin-tight 'Mama' maternity dress from H&M which complimented her growing baby bump perfectly. What's more, it cost just £24.99 at the time and also came in a dark grey.

After baby Archie was born, he made his public debut on Harry and Meghan's royal tour of Africa, wearing the cutest baby blue, pinstripe dungarees. The royal's little getup was from H&M, priced at just £12.99. The short-sleeved bodysuit Meghan chose for him was made from organic cotton, and had sewn-in turn-ups on the sleeves and press-studs at the crotch. Adorable!

