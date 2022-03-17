Zara Tindall outfit twins with Kate Middleton at Cheltenham day three

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall is a total veteran when it comes to horse racing! She regularly attends every specialised race, and the Cheltenham festival is where she shines.

READ: Zara and Mike Tindall look so in love during romantic day date – see photos

On day three of the famous horsing event, the blonde beauty looked as stunning as ever, rocking a beautiful green dress coat by Claire Mischevani, matching Emmy London heels and a stunning bag by Aspinal London. With her contrasting baby blue hat and pretty drop earrings, the mother-of-three looked exquisite.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall's love story

We couldn't help but notice that Zara's ensemble looked very similar to the look the Duchess of Cambridge had sported a few hours before, when she attended the annual St Patrick's Day parade, at the presentation of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.

MORE: The real reason Kate Middleton loves wearing green - a colour expert reveals all

The mother of-three also chose green, in the form of a beautiful tailored dress coat by Laura Green London. She wore her famous mane in a chic, plaited updo, and added a stunning forest green hat, with sharp high heels. It seems that green is the shade for the royal ladies today; Zara's mother Princess Anne was also at Cheltenham too, sporting a bright green coat with tailored detail.

Zara looked amazing with husband Mike at Cheltenham

Zara's bag was Aspinal's 'Evergreen Midi Mayfair Bag' and Kate has the very same style in a variety of colours. In fact, the Duchess has lots of bags from the UK-based heritage brand.

Kate wore a green dress and heels earlier that day

On a visit to Leicester in 2018, Kate first carried the statement design. The shiny black croc print bag is versatile and luxurious, is made in a structured boxy design with three inner compartments and has a statement shield lock clasp.

Midi Mayfair Bag, £595, Aspinal London

She also sported the nude version in 2018 while attending the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit. Wowing onlookers in her lilac dress by Emilia Wickstead, the mum-of-three stepped out with her £595 crocodile embossed bag, in the matching pastel tone.

READ: We recreated Kate Middleton's 2017 BAFTA makeup look - and here's what happened

Well you know what they say - if you like something, buy it in every colour!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.