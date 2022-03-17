Zara Tindall outfit twins with Kate Middleton at Cheltenham day three

Laura Sutcliffe
Zara Tindall - the Queen's granddaughter - looked stylish in a green dress coat and an Aspinal bag at Cheltenham with husband Mike. The coat looks just like Kate Middleton's dress coat she wore at the St Patrick's Day parade.
Zara Tindall is a total veteran when it comes to horse racing! She regularly attends every specialised race, and the Cheltenham festival is where she shines.
On day three of the famous horsing event, the blonde beauty looked as stunning as ever, rocking a beautiful green dress coat by Claire Mischevani, matching Emmy London heels and a stunning bag by Aspinal London. With her contrasting baby blue hat and pretty drop earrings, the mother-of-three looked exquisite.
We couldn't help but notice that Zara's ensemble looked very similar to the look the Duchess of Cambridge had sported a few hours before, when she attended the annual St Patrick's Day parade, at the presentation of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.
The mother of-three also chose green, in the form of a beautiful tailored dress coat by Laura Green London. She wore her famous mane in a chic, plaited updo, and added a stunning forest green hat, with sharp high heels. It seems that green is the shade for the royal ladies today; Zara's mother Princess Anne was also at Cheltenham too, sporting a bright green coat with tailored detail.
Zara looked amazing with husband Mike at Cheltenham
Zara's bag was Aspinal's 'Evergreen Midi Mayfair Bag' and Kate has the very same style in a variety of colours. In fact, the Duchess has lots of bags from the UK-based heritage brand.
Kate wore a green dress and heels earlier that day
On a visit to Leicester in 2018, Kate first carried the statement design. The shiny black croc print bag is versatile and luxurious, is made in a structured boxy design with three inner compartments and has a statement shield lock clasp.
Midi Mayfair Bag, £595, Aspinal London
She also sported the nude version in 2018 while attending the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit. Wowing onlookers in her lilac dress by Emilia Wickstead, the mum-of-three stepped out with her £595 crocodile embossed bag, in the matching pastel tone.
Well you know what they say - if you like something, buy it in every colour!
