Zara Tindall nails understated glamour in waist-cinching coat

It's not often we see Zara Tindall step out at glittering events, but on Wednesday evening she attended the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband Mike – and she looked gorgeous.

The royal wore a stunning boucle coat in navy and black featuring a cinched-in silhouette with buttons down the front. Teaming it with tailored trousers, a white blouse and black court shoes, Zara decided to add a pop of colour to her muted outfit with a burgundy clutch bag – so stunning.

The mother-of-three wore her glossy blonde bob loose with a light wave put through the ends.

The royal looked immaculate on Wednesday evening

Zara's husband Mike, who she arrived with hand-in-hand, also looked very dapper for the occasion opting for a navy coat as well. Underneath, he wore a blue suit with white shirt and a striped tie.

Inspired by Zara's coat? This power jacket has the same vibe – and we're obsessed.

All the royals in attendance were suitably wrapped up for the chilly evening, giving us a chance to swoon over their luxurious coats.

Pippa Middleton and Princess Beatrice were unexpectedly twinning for the event, both turning up in the same style of coat from The Fold – however, Pippa rocked the green colourway while Beatrice opted for the camel shade.

Princess Eugenie flexed her fashion muscles in a gorgeous cape coat, while the Countess of Wessex stepped out in a bold corduroy coat and the Duchess of Cambridge selected a striking red coat dress.

Princess Beatrice wowed with a chic camel coat and jewel toned accessories

The Together At Christmas community carol service was supported by Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation in a bid "to recognise and celebrate the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities through the pandemic".

The congregation included guests who may be more vulnerable or isolated in our communities – including people with limited social connections, the recently bereaved or those without their own homes.

The palace has confirmed the service will be broadcast by ITV as part of a special programme on Christmas Eve at 7:30pm. Will you be tuning in?

