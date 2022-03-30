Why Princess Beatrice's daring accessory at Prince Philip's service broke royal tradition

Princess Beatrice looked regal and radiant to attend her grandfather Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday - but her daring accessory actually broke royal tradition.

Beatrice looked as stylish as ever to arrive at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, recycling her glamorous fitted 'Beatrice' coat dress from Nonoo Lyons and plush velvet heels from Gianvito Rossi. Complete with striking detail on the shoulders, a gathered waistline and statement bell sleeves, the Princess' figure-flattering dress was the perfect ensemble for the heartfelt occasion.

Yet the most striking element of Beatrice's outfit was an oversized burgundy headband, layered with maroon flowers and an elegant facial veil.

Much like the wearing of black clothing has long been accepted as the correct etiquette to show mourning at a funeral, facial veils are considered a sign of respect for the deceased and the wearer's loved ones.

Princess Beatrice opted to wear a delicate facial veil

Facial veils, or facial netting, are traditionally associated with a gesture of piety, respect, and sorrow, first brought into fashion in the Victorian era. In royal tradition, black veils are only worn at the funeral of a sovereign, and as such, the Queen, her mother, grandmother Princess Mary and Princess Margaret all appeared in long black veils at King George VI's state funeral in 1952.

Yet as Prince Phillip's service of thanksgiving was neither a funeral, nor was he a sovereign, Princess Beatrice's stylish and sophisticated fashion statement goes against the grain of royal fashion expectations.

Princess Anne chose to wear a netted facial covering at Prince Philip's funeral

There's no denying that Beatrice's outfit was undeniably chic, however. Dressed in an elegant coat dress with burgundy accents, the addition of a facial veil is a nod to royal tradition that she may have chosen to adopt at the memorial service as a sign of respect.

The memorial service was held at Westminster Abbey for the Queen's late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Her Majesty was joined by members of her family, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex along with their teenage children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

