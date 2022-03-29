The special way Duchess Camilla honoured Prince Philip at memorial service

The Duchess of Cornwall was by her husband Prince Charles' side on Tuesday as they attended the memorial service for the Queen's late husband, Prince Philip, who sadly passed away in April 2021.

The special Thanksgiving service was held at Westminster Abbey in London paid tribute to the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, and Camilla looked stunning wearing an emerald green coat dress. She paired the look with a black hat featuring green feather, black tights and a black clutch bag.

WATCH: Duchess Camilla arrives with Prince Charles at Westminster Abbey

The royal accessorised the look with her gorgeous Bugle brooch, a significant nod to the late Duke, which she also sported a year ago at his funeral.

Camilla took over the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles role from the Duke of Edinburgh and the silver Bugle Horn is used as the cap badge of The Rifles and is worn by every Rifleman today.

Duchess Camilla looked lovely in green

The monarch was in attendance, despite concerns over her mobility issues, and she was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex along with their teenage children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The service included hymns such as Guide me, O thou great Redeemer, which Philip had requested for his funeral.

Camilla wore the same brooch last year

The memorial event also recognised the importance of Philip's legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the armed forces.

The 700 charitable organisations he supported throughout his life, as well as his eponymously names The Duke of Edinburgh Award, featured prominently in the service as well.

The royal family were out in force for the celebration

Prince Philip's family funeral was held just over a week after his passing in April 2021, and as it was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 30 people attended the service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

