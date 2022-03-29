Princess Beatrice looks regal and radiant in fitted coat dress at Prince Philip's service

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tuesday was a moment in history as the royal family joined together to attend a special Thanksgiving Service for the late Prince Philip - and Princess Beatrice styled a particularly stunning outfit for the sombre occasion.

Beatrice looked as stylish as always, arriving alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, recycling her glamorous fitted 'Beatrice' coat dress from Nonoo Lyons and plush velvet heels from Gianvito Rossi. Complete with striking detail on the shoulders, a gathered waistline and statement bell sleeves, the Princess' figure-flattering dress was the perfect ensemble for the heartfelt occasion.

The mother-of-one wore her trademark red hair in a sophisticated curled style, adding a striking burgundy floral headband and elegant facial veil.

Complementing her immaculate look, Beatrice added a burgundy clutch and velvet burgundy heels for an understated, yet stunning pop of colour.

Princess Beatrice wore an elegant coat dress and burgundy accessories

The memorial service was held at Westminster Abbey for the Queen's late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Her Majesty was joined by members of her family, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex along with their teenage children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Prince Andrew, who stepped back from royal life in 2019, also made a rare public appearance, joined by his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

European royals were also in attendance, including King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Prince Albert of Monaco, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

The memorial service was held at Westminster Abbey for the Queen's late husband

The service gave thanks for Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth and in particular his contribution to public life.

Philip and the Queen were married for 73 years, and he died at age 99 on 9 April 2021. His funeral was held just over a week later, with only 30 people in attendance at St George's Chapel in Windsor, due to covid restrictions at the time.

