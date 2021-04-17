Princess Beatrice looks sombre in black as she pays her respects to the Duke of Edinburgh The royal arrived with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice opted for a sombre ensemble to pay tribute to her grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday. Accompanied by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Duke and Duchess of York's eldest daughter looked elegant in and smart black coat as she arrived at the funeral service, held at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton's sweet tribute to the Queen with choice of jewellery at Prince Philip's funeral

The 32-year-old royal opted for a beautiful black coat with gold button detailing, worn belted at the waist, adding a pair of simple stilettos. The sombre look was in keeping with royal mourning dress codes.

Beatrice debuted a longer hairstyle, wearing her glossy locks pulled back in a high ponytail, accessorising with a simple black hat featuring bow detailing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! reports from Prince Philip's funeral

Meanwhile, Edoardo opted for a black suit as he accompanied Beatrice, 32, into the funeral, which was limited to just 30 guests and broadcast on BBC One.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan send wreath and handwritten message for Prince Philip's funeral

The day will undoubtedly have brought back bittersweet memories for the pair, who were lucky enough to celebrate their intimate pandemic wedding on 17 July last year in the company of the Duke of Edinburgh, at the height of coronavirus restrictions.

Beatrice was joined by sister Princess Eugenie at the service, as well as her father Prince Andrew. The Queen and Prince Philip's other children Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were also in attendance, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Peter Phillips, Zara and Mike Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Princess Beatrice attended the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

Prince Harry travelled from Los Angeles to attend the event, however, his heavily pregnant wife Meghan Markle was advised by her doctors not to fly.

SEE: Prince Harry reunites with his family at Prince Philip's funeral

Beatrice's sombre look was in line with strict mourning dress guidance, which states that royal ladies must wear black tights and outfits with little decoration, as well as hats.

Bethan Holt, Fashion news and features director at The Telegraph and author of The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Royal Modern Style, told HELLO! ahead of the funeral that we would likely see "elevated" touches to the royal ladies outfits, predicting many fitting tributes to Philip's illustrious naval career.

The royal went hand-in-hand with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The journalist explained: "There is a long history of protocol when it comes to royal mourning dress and Queen Victoria famously remained in black for 40 years after her husband Prince Albert died.

MORE: Prince Philip's funeral: The most moving photos from the day - LIVE UPDATES

"If the royal ladies were to abide by the strictest mourning dress guidance, then they would wear black tights and outfits with little decoration, but it's more likely that they'll wear black in the elevated way we often see on Remembrance Sunday, perhaps with military touches to pay tribute to Philip's naval career."

The Duke died aged 99 last Friday 9 April while at home at Windsor Castle with The Queen. A statement was released by Buckingham Palace confirming the sad news.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.