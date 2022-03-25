We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Beatrice enjoyed a night out on Thursday in Marylebone, and she looked spectacular with the outfit that she brought out with her.

WOW: Princess Beatrice's new £820 dress is going to blow your mind

The royal styled out a beautiful floral skirt alongside a bloppe jacket and a daring pair of lupin heels from Reiss. Her breathtaking jacket featured four pockets and zipped up at the middle, it also had contrasting hems, guaranteeing that Beatrice would be the centre of attention at whatever social gathering she had been attending. It also had long sleeves, meaning that she could keep warm on a chilly night.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice wears gorgeous dress for heartfelt message

Beatrice also carried a velvet clutch bag with her, and was photographed carrying her mobile phone, which was in white.

READ: Why Princess Beatrice's move to £3.5m farmhouse has been delayed

MORE: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie makes heartbreaking comments to his mum

She wasn't alone for her night out, as husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi accompanied her.

The property developer looked very suave in a pair of trainers and a brown velvet suit on top of a white shirt.

The royal looked stunning in her outfit

Beatrice looked stunning on Sunday as she and her sister, Princess Eugenie, attended the Bahrain Grand Prix at the opening of the 2022 Formula 1 championship.

Bloppe contrasting-trimmed stretch-woven jacket, £329.00, Selfridges

The royal sisters could be seen on screen before the race started, where footage saw them talking and laughing as they took in their surroundings.

Metallic Fleck Tweed Trophy Jacket, £139.00, Karen Millen

Shortly afterwards, Princess Eugenie could then be seen doing the grid walk on her own, carrying a camera and wearing a stunning blue dress with a floral print – perfect for the sunny weather the Middle Eastern country is enjoying.

Beatrice always looks beautiful

Her sister also wore a floral dress of her own, this one in white, and both princesses looked so stylish.

MORE: Alex Jones shows off dazzling engagement ring just like Princess Beatrice's

PHOTOS: 17 times the royals were spotted in unexpected places

Three years ago, Beatrice attended the star-studded sporting event with her now-husband and her parents, the first time the couple appeared in public together after confirming their romance.

Alongside Edoardo, the royal sisters were joined by Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.