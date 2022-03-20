Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie twin in floral dresses at Bahrain Grand Prix Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank was also in attendance

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were spotted on Sunday as they attended the Grand Prix in Bahrain, where the pair were also joined by Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The royals could be seen on screen before the race started, where footage saw them talking and laughing as they took in their surroundings.

Princess Eugenie shares first photo since trip to the US

Shortly afterwards, Princess Eugenie could then be seen doing the grid walk on her own, carrying a camera and wearing a stunning blue dress with a floral print – perfect for the sunny weather the Middle Eastern country is enjoying. Her sister also wore a floral dress of her own, this one in white, and both princesses looked so stylish.

Sarah Ferguson defends 'superhero' son-in-law Jack Brooksbank

Three years ago, Beatrice attended the star-studded sporting event with her now-husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and her parents, the first time the couple appeared in public together after confirming their romance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dinner date with Princess Eugenie and husband Jack revealed

Why Princess Beatrice's move to £3.5m farmhouse has been delayed

Earlier this week, meanwhile, her sister made another public appearance – but this one was for a cause very close to her heart.

The Princesses were spotted with Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank

Alongside her close friend Julia de Boinville, Eugenie paid a visit the Heath Mount School to give a talk about the pair's fight to end modern slavery.

The friends made their appearance on behalf of the Anti-Slavery Collective, which they co-founded together. The royal looked amazing once again as she styled out a fitted black blazer for her talk.

She added a pair of smart trousers and a striped top to complete her ensemble. The appearance came a couple of days after Eugenie enjoyed another special date with her husband.

Eugenie and Jack have been married since 2018

On Monday, the parents-of-one were spotted enjoying a romantic stroll in Knightsbridge. In photographs published by the MailOnline, they appeared to be enjoying the spring weather and soaking up the sunshine as Eugenie carried a large bouquet of sunflowers wrapped in brown paper.

The stylish royal donned a chic camel coat from Max Mara, complete with oversized pockets and a flattering waist tie.

Eugenie has long been an advocate for sustainable fashion, often opting to re-wear her favourite pieces months or even years after their first debut.

