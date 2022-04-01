Queen Letizia nails business chic in slinky pencil skirt and the most stunning coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Epitomising business chic, Queen Letizia of Spain brought her fashion A-game on Thursday as she attended a meeting at the FAD Youth Foundation in Madrid.

READ: Queen Letizia looks elegant in green at Prince Philip's memorial service

Pictured at the Casa del Lector Library where she met with the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, the royal sported an eye-catching ensemble. Layering a white Carolina Herrera coat over a black long-sleeved top from BOSS and a Roberto Verino printed pencil skirt, the 49-year-old's outfit made a sweet nod to her daughter.

In a sweet moment, the royal was spotted wearing her daughter Princess Leonor's coat

Eagle-eyed fans might have spotted that Letizia had borrowed her coat from Princess Leonor. The 16-year-old had first worn the Carolina Herrera design in October 2020 while visiting Fpabrica, an old weapons factory in Oviedo. The pair have always shared a similar sense of style, so it's hardly surprising that they now share clothes.

Accessorised to perfection, Letizia added two-tone Magrit pumps and a snakeskin-embossed handbag by Nina Ricci. Wearing her brunette tresses down in loose curls, she tucked her hair behind her ears to show off her statement hoop earrings.

MORE: Queen Letizia wows royal fans in lace cut-out blouse that's perfect for spring

READ: Queen Letizia makes style statement in striking spring blouse

Letizia's daughter first wore the Carolina Herrera design in October 2020

As for her makeup, the wife of King Felipe opted for a natural and dewy complexion. Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow complete with a lick of mascara, Letizia contoured her cheekbones with a subtle hint of bronzer.

In love with her latest outfit? We've tracked down a number of high street alternatives so you can get the royal look for less.

GET THE LOOK:

White Pea Coat, £75, Aligne

Priced at £75, Aligne is selling this stylish pea coat complete with functional front pockets. An everyday staple, it can be coordinated with everything from jeans and a classic tee to your favourite floral dresses and a pair of ankle boots.

Black Woven Animal Midi Skirt, £34.40, Warehouse

Reduced to £34.40, Warehouse is selling a similar pencil skirt in the sale. A versatile addition to your wardrobe, it can be worn all year round – just add tights on those chillier days.

Long-sleeved Top, £8.99, H&M

To complete your ensemble, you'll need a black crew neck top, and you can add this H&M design to your basket for just £8.99.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take inspiration from Queen Letizia's sophisticated summer style

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.