Queen Letizia looks elegant in green at Prince Philip's memorial service

Paying their respects to the late Prince Philip, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain travelled to London to attend the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service, held at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday morning.

Showcasing their support at the service of thanksgiving, Queen Letizia stepped out in a forest green coat dress, teaming her tailored midi with black leather stilettos, and a matching hat. A picture of elegance, the 49-year-old swept her brunette tresses up into a chignon hairstyle. As for her makeup, she combined a brown eye shadow with a touch of mascara, honey-hued blusher and a nude lip to match.

Her husband, King Felipe was also pictured in attendance, wearing a navy suit complete with a pale blue tie.

An emotional event for the royal couple, the pair shared a close relationship with Prince Philip, and wrote to Queen Elizabeth upon hearing of his passing in April 2021.

Addressing Her Majesty as "Aunt Lilibet," King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain sent a personal telegram to the Queen, saying they were "deeply saddened to hear about the passing of dear Uncle Philip" and reminiscing about the time they had spent together.

Other European royals in attendance at the service include King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Prince Albert of Monaco, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia had shared a sweet bond with Prince Philip

From further afield are royals including Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Prince Philippos and Princess Nina of Greece, and Prince El Hassan bin Talal and Princess Sarvath El Hassan.

The service will give thanks for Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth and in particular his contribution to public life. The 700 charitable organisations he supported throughout his life, as well as his eponymous The Duke of Edinburgh Award, will also feature prominently in the service.

