Love Kate Middleton's mint Self-Portrait dress? This £28 lookalike is royally brilliant

It may have taken place a few weeks ago, but we still can't get over the Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe on the royal tour of the Caribbean. How stunning did the wife of Prince William look?

Kate rocked so many show-dropping dresses; it's been seriously hard to pick a favourite, but up there has to be the wonderful mint green dress she wore on a visit to a primary school in the Bahamas.

The mother-of-three's mint green chiffon midi frock was from Self-Portrait and featured button-up detailing and delicate puff sleeves. Pairing the £350 summer dress with white pointed Jimmy Choo stilettos, the Duchess looked effortlessly glamorous. The dress sold out immediately, but luckily, most retailers have restocked - wahoo!

However, if the style is a little out of your price range - we've found some incredible dupes, so keep scrolling! One in particular is from Boohoo and not only is a dead ringer, but also costs just £28! Bargain.

Kate looked stunning in her Self Portrait dress

Kate's worn Self Portrait before, most famously back in 2016, when she went to the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in London wearing a white style by the brand.

Spearmint dress, £350 / $510, Self-Portrait at Net-A-Porter

Her chosen neutral number had a lace overlay, a sleek flowing skirt and cost £320 at the time. Fans were delighted to see the thigh high split which was a change for the brunette royal.

Get the look!

Pleated Occasion Midi Dress, £28.00, Boohoo

It's hardly surprising that Kate often rocks SP's frocks.

Ciella Dress, £122.00, Jovonna London

The brand has a huge following amongst bloggers and celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Reese Witherspoon, but the mid-range fashion house has plenty of royal fans too.

Kate wore a white Self Potrait dress in 2016

As well as Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, Princess Beatrice frequently rocks their fancy frocks and who can forget the Duchess of Sussex's penchant for the label?

Megan Markle wore the brand back in 2018

Meghan has worn Self Portrait many times – memorably back in 2018 when she attended the Invictus Games Reception in London with then-fiancé Prince Harry.

