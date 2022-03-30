Kate Middleton's tour dress everyone wants has had a major sellout situation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge wore some absolutely phenomenal outfits on the royal tour of the Caribbean last week. She wore a plethora of colours. Normally, the Duchess enjoys classic shades, but on this trip, the wife of Prince William rocked a stunning array of shades, from bubblegum pink to green.

One of the frocks that really stood out (and there's quite a few) was when the mother-of-three was pictured arriving at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport. She wore a bespoke yellow dress by Roksanda to reflect the gold colour in Jamaica's flag. Stunning!

Fans went crazy for the style, and headed to the website, where the brand put a link to their 'Brigette' dress, which was exactly like Kate's, but it was sleeveless. You could sign up to pre order the £1,095 style.

Since then, you can no longer pre order this style, as it has completely and utterly sold out. The power of Kate is never to be underestimated when it comes to fashion! We've spoken to the brand and sadly it won't be available online anymore.

Kate looked stunning in her Roksanda dress

The style is still available though, but in dusky pink. You'd better get cracking if you want to order, as there's only a few sizes left.

Pink Brigitte Dress, £1,095, Roksanda

Later on in the week, the Duchess also wore yellow once again, but this time she rocked a vintage style number by Alessandra Rich, one of her fave designers, accessorising with sleek Gianvito Rossi heels and a coordinating white clutch bag.

Get the look!

Italian Structured Jersey Tuck Pencil Dress, £167.20, Karen Millen

Kate's' striking 80s-inspired dress featured a sophisticated button-down design, exaggerated puffed sleeves and a feminine, peplum frill in a buttercup yellow hue.

The crystal-embellished buckle and faux pearl buttons are a nod to the decade's glamorous excess - and Kate may have wished to pay homage to the late Princess Diana with her striking look.

