5 best pieces in Kate Middleton's affordable jewellery box

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has had some unforgettable jewellery moments, courtesy of her enviable collection of diamonds and jewels. From her signature 12-carat sapphire engagement ring to her glittering Cartier tiara, the Duchess' immaculate style is always complete with a set of pristine accessories. Yet royal fans may delight to learn that not everything in Kate's unrivalled jewellery archive costs a fortune.

LOOK: Kate Middleton's jewellery collection - see all of her precious pieces

Kate knows a smart high street buy, and she has stunned with budget-conscious necklaces and earrings, including picks from favourites like Accessorize and ASOS, as well as gorgeous choices from emerging brands such as Spells of Love and All the Falling Stars.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal jewels - a look at the British royal family's tiara collection

If you're looking to channel the Duchess of Cambridge with your next look, scroll through to discover her best budget jewellery moments…

LOOK: 7 pink dresses inspired by Kate Middleton's The Vampire's Wife metallic dress of dreams

RELATED: Most expensive royal engagement rings revealed in order of price

Thanks to the Duchess, pearl jewellery has had a major revival after she stepped out wearing her Nura Pearl Necklace from sustainable brand Monica Vinader.

Nura Pearl Necklace, £120/$165, Monica Vinader

MORE: Kate Middleton's stunning new pearl earrings already have a waitlist

Kate made fashion headlines after rocking a pair of chunky gold twist hoops while giving a keynote speech at the launch of the 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign in October 2021.

A firm favourite of the Duchess', Kate's £10 pair are without a doubt one of the most affordable pieces in her jewellery collection.

14k gold plated twist hoop earrings, £10, ASOS

Merci Maman is a small brand made famous when Kate wore their famously re-named 'Duchess' necklace to celebrate the birth of Prince George. Merci Maman specialises in beautifully unique personalised jewellery that tells a story, offering complimentary bespoke engraving with many of their signature pieces.

The Duchess Necklace, £139, Merci Maman

One of Kate's favourite necklaces is a beautiful double strand chain from Spells of Love. The mother-of-three has worn this necklace everywhere from Wimbledon to the V&A. We previously sat down with the designer Hayley, who told us how the 'Kate effect' has impacted her brand.

Double Strand Beaded Necklace, £110, Spells of Love

Most recently, Kate was seen wearing Spells of Love's Medium Twist Hoops - a gorgeous set of handmade twist hoops retailing for £60. Hayley says: "All jewellery is responsibly handcrafted using small-batch production, and ethically sourced and traceable stones. I also offer a re-plating service, so that customers are able to have their pieces re-plated over time, ensuring customers can cherish their pieces and pieces are never simply disposed of/end up in landfill."

The Duchess caught royal fans off guard when she arrived at the Foundling Museum in a pair of £2.10 hoop earrings from Accessorize. Yes, really.

Kate wears £2.10 earrings from Accessorize

The 'Kate effect' was in full swing soon after the Duchess adorned the striking hoops, selling out her 'Mini Hammered Doorknocker Hoop Earrings' almost instantly - but Accessorize has many similar pairs for unbeatable prices for those who wish to emulate her stunning collection.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.