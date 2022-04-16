Meghan Markle looks effortless in jeans to join Prince Harry at Invictus Games

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's not often the Duchess of Sussex makes a public appearance since she and Prince Harry stepped down from royal duties in January 2020, but whenever she does, we're captivated by her unparalleled sense of style.

Meghan, 40, joined Harry, 37, in the Netherlands on Saturday evening at the Invictus Games, looking stunning in a sophisticated but laid-back sartorial concoction. The Duchess sported a pair of figure-flattering blue boyfriend jeans with a cropped crewneck boucle jacket in black with gold button-down detailing and a white T-shirt, looking stylish as ever in the feminine ensemble.

The mother-of-three slipped on some delicate nude ballet pumps from Chanel and styled her raven hair into an elegant ponytail, adding a natural makeup look to complement her pretty features. She accessorised with a pair of aviator sunglasses, a black handbag with a gold chain and a gold necklace.

Meghan and Harry both wore black for the event

Revered for her impeccable sense of style, the Duchess of Sussex has built an enviable collection of designer dresses and luxury labels, but the former actress also loves to support sustainable brands and small businesses.

The Duchess looked radiant in the outfit

If you'd love to get your hands on a jacket just like Meghan's then you're in luck as Mango has the perfect lookalike.

Pocket Tweed Jacket, £59.99, Mango

If the Duchess' pretty Chanel pumps caught your eye, then why not treat yourself to a similar pair? These nude and black slips on will complement any spring outfit.

Kara Flat Bow Pumps, £150, L.K. Bennett

The last time Meghan made a public appearance, she looked breathtaking in a bespoke silk gown by Black designer Christopher John Rogers.

The Duchess' marked her first public appearance of 2022 in the stunning blue ensemble, complete with elegant thigh split, asymmetrical neckline and cascading silk train.

Prince Harry also opted to champion Black designers, looking dapper in a slick Ozwald Boateng tuxedo.

Meghan was the picture of elegance at the NAACP Awards

The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans. Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

Meghan’s attendance at the Invictus Games, for the first few days, was confirmed by a spokesperson for the couple on Monday. It will be her first trip to Europe since the couple quit as senior working royals more than two years ago.

The trip to the Netherlands comes after Harry was absent from the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in London last month.

