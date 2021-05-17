We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of making a statement with her fashion, from making sustainable choices to donning powerful pieces with subtle nods to female empowerment – like her iconic 'Women Power' necklace.

The first trailer for the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey's forthcoming mental health series The Me You Can't See is due to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday 21 May. Meghan makes a cameo appearance in the video, smiling next to her husband Harry during a video call at their Montecito home.

Wearing a symbolic 'Raising The Future' tee from independent brand MÈRE SOEUR, the Duchess pays tribute to her son Archie Harrison and her daughter, who is due to be born at the end of spring.

Meghan, who continues to advocate strongly for gender equality, women's rights and sustainability donned the symbolic T-shirt which is made in the UK and printed on what the brand describes as "Earth Positive" tees, with a simple pair of black jeans and leather belt.

Committed to opening up the conversation about mental health following their own personal struggles, Meghan and Harry's latest docuseries will feature discussions about emotional wellbeing whilst the couple opens up about their experiences.

The trailer opens up with the pair having a conversation with Oprah saying: "All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain."

Meghan's feminist T-shirt has made us want to shop for more to add to our wardrobes, here are some of our favourites…

Mental Health Matters Tee, £22.43 / $29.02, Redbubble

Make a statement with this powerful tee. As Harry and Meghan have proved with their endless campaigning – mental health does matter.

Well Behaved Women Tee, £15.89 / $20.56, Redbubble

We think Meghan would wear this t-shirt with pride, especially after her empowering choice to wear Awe's 'Woman Power' necklace made in tribute to Kamala Harris's incredible achievement of being the first woman in the White House.

The Future is Female tee, £22.44, VimTees @ Etsy

According to this bold printed tee, "The Future is Female". We think so too.

