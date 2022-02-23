Meghan Markle stuns in power suit to reunite with Princess Eugenie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out for dinner with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in California over the weekend, marking Meghan's first public meeting with other members of the royal family in almost two years.

Looking gorgeous for the occasion, Meghan, 40, donned a sleek cream suit for her dinner date with Prince Harry's cousin. Photos show the mother-of-two leaving a Los Angeles restaurant sporting high-waisted cream trousers and a slung jacket look, traipsing the matching jacket elegantly across her shoulders.



Meghan, who gave birth to daughter Lillibet Diana eight months ago, styled her glossy brunette locks in bouncy curls, accessorising with an oversized pink clutch bag.

It's not the first time we've seen the Duchess displaying the impeccable, Californian style wardrobe she is known for.

Meghan is regularly seen in chic white outfits

In September last year, Meghan and Harry made the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list, marking the occasion with a cover shoot.

Meghan wore a sophisticated sleeveless jumpsuit in white, classically cut with smooth lines and a tailored finish.

Meghan and Harry graced the front cover of Time

The Duchess is a fan of a blazer too, often opting to rock a power suit and statement shirt instead of a dress.

If you're a fan of Meghan's effortless laidback style, emulate her look with our edit of cream suits - a staple for any wardrobe.

Wedding Blazer & Trouser in Ivory, from £70 / $110, ASOS

Cream Suit Jacket, £59.99 / $79.99, Mango

Cream Suit Trousers, £17.99 / $59.99 Mango

Meghan and Harry's dinner date with Princess Eugenie and her husband during their trip stateside comes at no surprise, especially as Harry and Eugenie have long shared a special bond.

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left England to reside in the USA, Princess Eugenie has been living at Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate.

Harry and Meghan kindly offered the property to Eugenie and her husband to accommodate their growing family, further proving their close relationship which doesn't seem to have wavered in the slightest since the Sussex's moved over to Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

It appears that Princess Eugenie, who became a mother to little August last year, has been over in LA on an extended holiday.

