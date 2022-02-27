Meghan Markle is a total goddess in breathtaking gown - but wait until you see her mother Doria

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex looked mesmerising on Saturday evening as she and Prince Harry received a President's Award at the NAACP Image Awards - and her mother Doria Ragland looked equally striking for the prestigious occasion.

Meghan, 40, looked breathtaking in a bespoke silk gown by Black designer Christopher John Rogers. The Duchess' marked her first public appearance of 2022 in the stunning blue ensemble, complete with elegant thigh split, asymmetrical neckline and cascading silk train. Meghan's mother Doria styled a figure-flattering black dress with black pointed-toe heels, teasing her hair into an elegant updo.

WATCH: Meghan Markle looks breathtaking in stunning gown at NAACP Image Awards

Prince Harry, 37, also opted to champion Black designers, looking dapper in a slick Ozwald Boateng tuxedo.

The Duchess styled her glossy raven hair in voluminous curls, swept to one side to compliment the striking one-shoulder design of her dress.

Meghan was the picture of elegance at the NAACP Awards

She accessorised with dramatic chandelier earrings and Celeste 105 crystal-embellished leather sandals from AQUAZZURA, adding a gorgeous smokey eye, glowy blush and timeless nude lip to finish her look.

VOGUE reported Meghan's goddess gown was crafted in a shade the designer calls 'Cunningham Blue'. He said: "[It] is always really exciting being able to use colour, and lots of different shades of the same colour, to create some sort of graphicism, which is signature to me. It’s something that feels fresh and right for now."

Royal fans were left mesmerised at the mother-daughter duo, rushing to the comments of an Instagram post to share their love for Meghan and Doria's effortless beauty.

Meghan was joined by her mother Doria (right) at the prestigious event

"Now you can see where Megan got the good skin and good looks from, what a gorgeous mother and daughter," commented one fan, while another penned: "Mama Doria!! Look at her tiny waist!! Gorgeous!"

"Doria is such a beauty! We know where Meghan gets it from. Her momma!" added a third fan.

Speaking on her award, the Duchess said: "I couldn't be prouder that we're doing this work together. We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of such illustrious awardees."

The Sussexes' Archewell Foundation is supporting a new NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which recognises leaders creating "transformational change at the intersection of social justice and technology".

"This community knows what it means to speak up for what is right and to march forward is just," added Harry. "As the fight for justice for justice still remains, it's time to extend this march to the world online, a place where hate and discrimination are fuelled instantly, propagated globally and felt deeply."

