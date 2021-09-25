Meghan Markle stuns in white mini dress at Global Citizen Live event with Prince Harry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked incredible on Saturday evening as they attended the Global Citizen Live event which took place in New York City and was broadcast from Central Park.

As they arrived, both were wearing black face masks while Meghan rocked a pair of sunglasses in a classic style and wrapped up warm in a black and white plaid scarf and a sleek coat.

Meghan, who gave birth to daughter Lilibet in June, looked sensational as they later took to the stage holding hands.

Meghan surprised fans with the white minidress

The mother-of-two wore a stunning new outfit which consisted of a white Valentino shift minidress with intricate floral embellishments.

The San Gallo Couture mini dress retails for £3,300 at Harrods, and she paired it with black stilettos.

Beauty wise, she sported a fresh glowing makeup look that subtly highlighted her pretty features. Her hair was teased into a low pony style. Simply gorgeous!

Harry meanwhile rocked a simple white shirt and black suit, keeping the look relaxed with no tie and an open collar.

They held hands as they appeared on stage

The special event was held to urge world leaders from the G7 and European Union to adopt a vaccine equity policy to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group is urging those leaders to share at least one billion doses of the vaccine to those most in need. It's also calling on them to waive vaccine intellectual property rights.

The pair attended the Global Citizen Live event

The event was streamed and took place in various cities around the world including New York, London and Sydney.

It's been a busy September for the Sussex's. To commemorate the Duke of Sussex's 37th birthday on 15 September, new photos of the pair were released. The pictures were shared by TIME as the couple were named as part of the publication's 100 Most Influential People of 2021.

Meghan's Valentino dress is available at Harrods, £3,300 and Saks Fifth Avenue $5,400

Meghan can be seen displaying the impeccable LA style wardrobe she is known for. In one shot, she rocked a dazzling white jumpsuit which was sleeveless, and classically cut with smooth lines and a tailored finish.

In the second, which also appeared on the Archewell website, Harry was seen rocking a very suave olive green suit (which really complemented his red hair) and Meghan wore navy trousers and a khaki roll neck, with her hair up in a chic messy bun.

