Kate Middleton wore two dresses on Easter Sunday - unseen dress revealed

Did you see the Duchess of Cambridge at the weekend? Prince William's wife headed to the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

We adored the brunette beauty's outfit - she rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, that had sleek long sleeves, a striking open collar and waist-cinching belt. The royal first wore the number in Luxembourg back in 2017. She finished the look with blue high heels and one of her favourite accessories - a headband! Love.

Later that day, the Duchess was spotted Leaving Windsor Castle after the Easter Sunday Service, in a completely new outfit. The mother-of-three sported a stunning midi dress by Ridley London which she has worn before.

The long sleeve button up maxi dress featured an all over floral print with a waist tie, puff shoulder and ruffled hem. We love the Mandarin collar, slanted front pockets and three button cuffs. It costs £489 and even though the Duchess first wore it in 2019, you can still buy it today.

Kate added 'Carina Wedge Espadrilles' in Toasted Brown by Castañer. These are widely regarded as the royal's favourite summer shoes, as Kate has rocked the style on multiple occasions, pairing them with a range of pretty floral dresses, and they have become somewhat of a staple in her wardrobe.

Kate's dress:

Virginia midi mint paisley silk chiffon, £120.00, Ridley London

The 'Carina' canvas espadrilles are made from natural jute rope and come in neutral shades with ribbon ties that wrap around your ankle. They cost around £120 a pair.

Kate's shoes:

CASTAÑER Carina 80 suede wedge espadrilles, £120, Net-A-Porter

Even her sister and style icon Pippa Middleton has been spotted strutting around in the popular shoe, not to mention Meghan Markle loves them for summer occasions and was even seen wearing them during her royal tour in 2018.

