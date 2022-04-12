Dearest reader, Kate Middleton’s favourite Mayfair bag has had a Bridgerton makeover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton is the queen of classic accessories and along with her nude pumps and heeled wedges, it’s her leather Aspinal of London bag that is one of her style staples. The Duchess of Cambridge loves the Midi Mayfair style so much she has it in multiple colours, including black and lilac. And we’re certain Kate will soon be spotted sporting Aspinal’s newest shade for spring - a sherbet, dreamy lavender.

Kate Middleton most recently took her Midi Mayfair to Copenhagen

The ‘English Lavender’ colourway is on-trend for 2022, with purple bags becoming the hottest accessory for royals, celebrities and influencers alike. It's also a Bridgerton-worthy shade, with the women of the ton often looking resplendent in this mid lilac colourway - wouldn't the Duchess of Hastings look resplendent in this tone? The Palma Violet-esque colour looks beautiful in the Midi Mayfair’s signature croc finish.

Midi Mayfair bag in English Lavender, £595/$850, Aspinal of London

There’s a host of other Aspinal goodies that are now available in the spring-ready shade, including this handy leather pouch. Use as a clutch bag or use it as an organiser in a large tote bag – handy now we’re all back to the office.

Large Pouch in English Lavender, £85/$125, Aspinal of London

If purple isn’t for you, Aspinal of London have refreshed the Mayfair in three more new colourways too, including a fresh, minty green.

Midi Mayfair in Willow Green, £595/$850, Aspinal of London

Along with this dreamy grey shade, aptly named Cloud.

Midi Mayfair in Cloud, £595/$850, Aspinal of London

And the soon to be released cherry blossom, the prettiest, princess-worthy pink.

Midi Mayfair in Cherry Blossom, £595/$850, Aspinal of London

If you can’t wait for the Midi Mayfair’s release in May in the Cherry Blossom, follow Pippa Middleton’s lead and treat yourself to the London Tote – Kate’s little sister is a big fan of this versatile, everyday bag.

London Tote in Cherry Blossom, £650/$925, Aspinal of London

Which colour will you be adding to your spring wardrobe?

