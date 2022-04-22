Duchess Kate wows in eye-catching leopard print dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has delighted fans with another pretty spring look in a new photo that has surfaced online. The mother-of-three took Prince George and Princess Charlotte out for ice cream, looking elegant in a green midi dress as she soaked up the April sun with her children.

Duchess Kate looked beautiful in the green midi dress from Cefinn Studio, which featured a striking leopard print, sophisticated shirt silhouette, collar, long sleeves and a floaty skirt. The 40-year-old teamed the look with a pair of navy suede loafers from Russell & Bromley and some green and black Ray-Ban sunglasses.

The royal wore her silky brunette tresses tied back in a ponytail and accessorised with a simple but chunky pair of small gold hoop earrings. She opted for a natural beauty concoction, consisting of a flawless skin glow, a nude lip and defined, full brows.

Fans took to social media to express their awe at Duchess Kate's impeccable spring style. "Looks fantastic! Love she has a similar style in her downtime," one commented, while another added: "Love it! It's nice to see that she dresses the same way even when she is just with her kids getting ice cream." A third penned: "Love the dress," and a fourth agreed, saying: "Love the casual look."

Kate always looks gorgeous in green

Unfortunately, Kate's lovely dress is out of stock online - but do not worry as we have just the lookalike for you.

Animal Print Midi Dress, £48.30, Warehouse

This gorgeous animal print belted shirt dress boasts a dazzling print, a flattering cinched waistline, a midi skirt and long sleeves. Team the number with some black boots for a look that will take you from day to night.

The Duchess recently wowed crowds as she stepped out wearing a sleek cream blazer from Reiss and high-waisted cigarette trousers from L.K.Bennett that accentuated her feminine silhouette. Her fitted blazer featured an oversized lapel collar, structured waist and striking tortoise-shell button detailing.

