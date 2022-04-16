Duchess Kate looks like a snow bunny in the chicest skiwear

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been snapped on the slopes during their family skiing holiday in the French Alps – and Duchess Kate has not disappointed with her flawless ski style.

READ: Kate Middleton celebrates family occasion with brother James Middleton

The mother-of-three looked incredible in a sleek white ski jacket with black zip and panel details, striped paneled bootcut ski pants in black, red and white from Chloe's collaboration with French skiwear label Fusalps, a white ski helmet, white goggles with pink-tinted lens and black mittens.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's subtle curtsy to the Queen as she enters Westminster Abbey

The royal wore her silky brunette hair tied back in a delicate plait and looked like a pro with her dark grey skis and silver poles.

GALLERY: 13 hilarious royal wedding photos that weren't meant to be seen

Prince William looked sporty next to his wife, donning an unmissable azure skit jacket with black panelling, black ski trousers, a black helmet, black goggles with sunset-toned orange lens and striking neon yellow poles.

The Cambridges, pictured in 2016, have taken their children skiing this Easter

The pair were pictured standing at the bottom of a slope together, showcasing a sneak peek of their picturesque mountainscape setting which boasted snow-capped Alps, pine trees and a wooden chalet lined with rows of logs.

Prince William and Duchess Kate are big skiing fans

If you're keen to hit the slopes before the end of the season, then why not treat yourself to a chic skiwear outfit like Kate's?

Luckily for us, Kate's elegant jacket is still available to buy online and even better – it's in the sale. (It would almost be rude not to…)

Toni Sailer Sports Jacket, £569.40 was £1135, Snow + Rock

This technical ladies’ jacket guarantees you every possible comfort and top functionality for navigating weather-related challenges when skiing. The contrasting details also produce a youthful, sporty look while the waisted fit provides for a flattering feminine silhouette.

Reports have been circling all week that the royal couple are currently enjoying a well-deserved half-term break in the resort of Courchevel with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and a new photo circling online shows the Cambridges watching their eldest son having a skiing lesson.

The image comes as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made a whistlestop visit to the UK en route to attending the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, meaning the royal brothers will have sadly missed the opportunity to see one another.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.