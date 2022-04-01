Kate Middleton's most colourful wardrobe moments – can you spot the colour she never wears?

The Duchess of Cambridge is just like her Majesty the Queen when it comes to her style choices. The royal is a big fan of vibrant hues and can rock any colour that she sports. Duchess Kate often opts for bright colours and has been spotted in yellows, blues, greens, blues, pinks… we could go on.

There is one colour, however, that we seldom see the mother-of-three wear - and that's orange. Be it for a casual family outing or a formal royal event, Kate has only been spotted in a radiant tangerine hue a handful of times. We're not sure why – perhaps it's not her colour, doesn't suit her, or maybe she just doesn't really like orange.

Here we relive the Duchess' most colourful rainbow moments…

Sunny in yellow

Not everyone can carry off canary yellow but Kate has no trouble with her dark hair and skin tone. The royal looked stunning in this gorgeous shift dress at the Men's Singles final at Wimbledon in July. Yellow is a favourite of the Duchess' and we often see her in varying hues of the colour, from delicate lemon to bright sunshine shades.

Stand out reds

Red is definitely Kate's colour. The royal looked amazing in the bright sixties-style dress, just hours after giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis. Here we see her on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London in April. Like the Queen, Kate seems to choose bright coloured outfits so she stands out for royal fans and photographers.

Royal blue

We love this midnight blue hue on the Duchess. Kate wore the beautiful gown to a Bollywood Inspired Charity Gala at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel during a royal visit to India and Bhutan in April 2016 with Prince William. The royal often wears blue outfits and we've seen her in a huge range of shades, from ice blue to aqua-marine and deep navy. Kate looked so pretty in a pastel blue coatdress at the RAF Centenary in July.

Gorgeous in green

From apple to mint, emerald to khaki, the Duchess knows how to rock a green outfit. Here, the royal wears an elegant mint green coat and dress at the Royal Society of Medicine in March. Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time and the outfit was a chic choice for her growing bump.

Pink lady

The Duchess looks absolutely radiant in this pretty pink dress and matching hat at the RAF flypast during the 2017 Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace. We love how she coordinated her daughter Princess Charlotte's dress with her own and the pair looked to be having a wonderful time. Kate is a big fan of pinks in all shades, often seen wearing a subtle pastel outfit at royal engagements.

Pretty in purple

We don't see Kate in purple as often as she wears pink, but the colour still looks fantastic on her. This picture is from way back in 2011 when the Duke and Duchess attended the Evening National Canada Day Celebrations during their tour of Canada. Kate looked so elegant in this flattering V-neck dress which is cinched in at the waist. A stunning look.

And finally… the elusive orange!

Here's Kate in a seldom-seen orange look. Kate suited up for her meeting with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness during the recent royal tour of the Caribbean. She looked flawless in an Alexander McQueen white suit and elegant tangerine silk blouse, which she complemented with a vintage pale orange handbag with bamboo handle and white Jimmy Choo heels.

We're keeping our eyes peeled for her next orange outfit…

