The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in blue to attend the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The 40-year-old royal was the epitome of elegance in a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, complete with sleek long sleeves, a striking open collar and waist-cinching belt that highlighted her feminine silhouette. The royal recycled her bespoke frock, which she first wore in Luxembourg back in 2017. Duchess Kate looked picture perfect in the spring ensemble that emulated a Cinderella-blue hue.

The Duchess teamed her dress with coordinating blue heels, accessorising with a pastel blue handbag and sophisticated royal blue hat.

Looking equally chic in a stylish spring outfit, Princess Charlotte twinned with her mother in a pastel blue tea dress.

Kate and Charlotte were style twins at the Easter service on Sunday

The six-year-old royal, who has already gained attention as being quite the young style icon, donned a sweet floral dress complete with Peter Pan collar, navy cardigan and blue ribbed tights.

Rocking one of the Duchess' favourite hairstyles, Princess Charlotte styled her sleek brunette locks in bouncy curls, rocking a half-up, half-down updo. So sweet!

The Cambridge children’s Easter Sunday outing follows another rare public appearance last month in honour of their great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Following Princess Charlotte's appearance at Prince Philip's service, royal fans were quick to comment on how the six-year-old is swiftly taking after her mother, Duchess Kate, both in confidence and style.

Taking to Twitter, one royal fan penned: "Princess Charlotte is such a confident young girl. Credit to her parents," as another wrote: "Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast, she's going to be super tall just like her mum!"

The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, did not attend the Easter service, which is a staple in the royal calendar.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, who represented the Queen at Thursday’s Royal Maundy service at the same chapel, also did not attend the Easter Sunday service.

