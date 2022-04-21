Kate Middleton is the epitome of elegance in fitted blazer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn more about their ongoing appeal to support people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Kate looked beautiful as she arrived at the establishment, looking stylish and sophisticated in a sleek cream blazer and high-waisted cigarette trousers that flattered her feminine silhouette. Her gorgeous blazer featured an oversized lapel collar, structured waist and striking tortoise-shell button detailing.

The mother-of-three wore her glossy brunette hair in her signature curled style and sported touches of subtle makeup which illuminated her flawless face.

We're loving an oversized blazer for effortless layering this spring, and it's no surprise the fashion-forward Duchess has embraced the trend, stepping out on many a recent occasion sporting a stylish look from her enviable blazer collection.

The Duchess joined husband Prince William for her latest engagement

If you're loving Kate's super sleek look, you're in luck. Cream blazers are everywhere on the high street at the moment, helping you achieve a crisp, classy style.

GET THE LOOK

Kate chose to re-wear her iconic 'Aila Wool Linen Blazer' from Reiss, a power blazer she first wore back in September when visiting RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

KATE WEARS: Aila double-breasted blazer, £250 / $475, REISS

Duchess Kate's blazer looks almost identical to this 'Single Breasted Sculptural Blazer' from one of her favourite high street brands, & Other Stories.

Sculptural blazer, £135 / $219, & Other Stories

If you're looking to recreate her look for less, this relaxed cream blazer from Monki is an affordable alternative, featuring drop shoulders and statement front pockets.

Single Breasted Blazer, £40, Monki

More than 11 million people have fled their homes to escape the conflict, including 4 million who have fled to other countries as refugees and 7 million who are internally displaced.

DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance. As well as providing for people’s immediate needs, donations to the DEC appeal will also help people affected by the conflict in the months and years ahead.

We last saw the Duchess on Easter Sunday, when she made a surprise appearance alongside Prince William and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The 40-year-old royal was the epitome of elegance in a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, complete with sleek long sleeves, a striking open collar and waist-cinching belt that highlighted her feminine silhouette.

Kate and Charlotte were style twins at the Easter service on Sunday

The royal recycled her bespoke frock, which she first wore in Luxembourg back in 2017. Duchess Kate looked picture perfect in the spring ensemble that emulated a Cinderella-blue hue.

