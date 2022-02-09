9 Kate Middleton-worthy tweed blazers to shop this season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nothing pulls an outfit together quite like a blazer - something The Duchess of Cambridge has proven time and time again with her flawless workwear wardrobe. From the red Zara number she wore to the Euros to the nude Reiss blazer she paired with wide-leg trousers on royal duties, Kate is always proving their versatility and her style credentials.

RELATED: 8 super subtle leopard print dresses inspired by Kate Middleton

MORE: Kate Middleton's favourite jeans now come in white denim – and they're perfect for spring

On Tuesday, the Duchess wore a Catherine Walker tweed check blazer as she met with parents and children from PACT in London. It completed a chic all-black look, which included tailored trousers by L.K Bennett and suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Kate's workwear wardrobe is always on point

If you're looking to emulate the royal-worthy style, there are lots of similar blazers on the virtual high street. Looking to update your workwear wardrobe? You've come to the right place…

Tweed relaxed blazer, £69, Marks & Spencer

Cut with a relaxed fit and a classic single-breasted design, this tweed blazer from M&S is a wardrobe staple.

ANINE BING double-breasted fishbone blazer, £341, Farfetch

From wool-blend coats to varsity sweaters, you've probably lusted after something from LA brand Anine Bing. Known for timeless capsule pieces, this tweed style fishbone blazer hits the top of our wishlists.

Essie Prince of Wales blazer, £298, Reiss

We could totally see Kate in this aptly named Prince of Wales heritage blazer from Reiss.

Check Irish linen suit blazer, was £180 now £126, Jigsaw

Linen is a material you'll want to invest in as we move into the warmer months. Pair Jigsaw's check blazer with jeans and a white tee for laidback spring style.

Masculine style blazer, £89.99, Mango

Mango's check blazer is giving us serious equestrian vibes. We love it worn with a bright knit.

Houndstooth blazer, £59.99, Zara

The Duchess of Cambridge is often spotted wearing Zara. Houndstooth is trending this spring, and we have a feeling this blazer will be a sell-out.

Dogtooth tailored blazer, £75, River Island

This dogtooth print blazer from River Island is perfectly tailored and comes with matching trousers if you want to go all out and wear a suit.

Bershka double breasted oversized blazer in brown check, was £45.99 now £36.75, ​​​ASOS

For a relaxed, oversized fit, go for this boyfriend blazer by Bershka.

Maje Voldito double-breasted knitted-blend blazer, was £379 now £227.40, ​​​Selfridges

Made from recycled wool, this loose-fit straight-cut tweed blazer from Maje is sustainable and so stylish.

MORE: 16 work outfit essentials for 2022: Go back to work in style

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.