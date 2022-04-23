Prince Louis was wearing a hand-me-down sweater for new birthday pictures Louis was pictured on the beaches of Norfolk

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her love of sustainable fashion and hand-me-downs and it looks like she's embraced the trend once again for her youngest son Prince Louis.

READ: Why Prince Louis' birthday is also a big celebration for Prince George

The four-year-old's new birthday snaps had fans talking as he rocked a sweet gray cashmere jumper with four multi-colored stars across the chest, and now the designer, Olivier London, has confirmed it's from a 2017 collection.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren lead the way at Easter service

"Happy Birthday Louis," the brand shared on social media.

"Thrilled to see our Star Jumper still going strong, a lovely testament to the long lasting nature of our cashmere. Have a lovely day Louis."

READ: Why the Cambridge children get the day off from school on their birthdays

READ: Prince Louis' milestone moments as he celebrates his 4th birthday

The pictures marked his birthday, and he was captured on camera playing on the sand in Norfolk by his proud mother Kate during the Easter holidays.

With a broad grin on his face and bearing a striking resemblance to both his father Prince William and his grandfather Michael Middleton, Louis appears to have inherited his parents' love of sports, preparing for a barefoot sprint across the sand in one image and brandishing a cricket ball in two others.

Olivier London shared that the jumper was from 2017

In December 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children took pride of place in the family's Christmas card, with Louis looking adorable in a polo shirt from Rachel Riley.

However, the classic top looked familiar because older brother George, eight, wore the very same design during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney in April 2014.

Louis was also sporting Hampton Canvas slip-on trainers, which have been worn by both George and his sister Princess Charlotte in the past.

The little boy posed on the beach at Norfolk

Charlotte has also been spotted wearing George's old clothing, with the fourth-in-line to the British throne seen in 2016 on an outing with their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, wearing a red cardigan and dungarees.

It appeared to be the same outfit that George wore in 2014, when he arrived in Australia for his first overseas royal tour, aged just eight months.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.