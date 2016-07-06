Royal hand-me-downs! Princess Charlotte spotted wearing Prince George's baby clothes

Even royals sometimes wear hand-me-downs! Like many other young children, CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

The young Princess was spotted wearing her brother's old baby clothes Photo: Getty Images

The fourth-in-line to the British throne was wearing a red cardigan and dungarees which appear to be the same as an outfit worn by Prince George in 2014, when he arrived in Australia for his first overseas royal tour, aged just eight months.

George also wore the striped dungarees, from childrenswear store Neck and Neck, when he joined his mum Kate to support Prince William during a charity polo match in June that year.

ROYALS AND THEIR TOUCHING NICKNAMES FOR EACH OTHER

The little girl was seen wearing Prince George's red and white stripped dungarees Photo: Getty Images

Princess Charlotte wouldn't be the first royal to re-wear an outfit previously owned by another member of the family; Prince George has been dressed in outfits previously worn by his father for the last two Trooping the Colour ceremonies.

PHOTO GALLERY: STARS MEETING ROYALS

At the beginning of June the young Prince, who turns three on 22 July, wore the same white shirt and blue shorts that William had initially worn for Prince Harry's christening some 32 years ago.

Meanwhile Isabella Windsor – the daughter of Freddie Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman – was recently christened in the same lace gown that had previously worn by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as many other young royals.