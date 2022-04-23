Prince Louis' star jumper in new birthday portraits is so adorable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Happy fourth birthday to Prince Louis! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child looked adorable in the official portraits released for the occasion, taken by his mother Duchess Kate, and we can't get over his adorable outfit.

The youngster was photographed on the beach in Norfolk near the Cambridges' second home, Anmer Hall. Louis was pictured rocking a soft grey sweatshirt with a sweet string of multicoloured stars emblazoned across the chest, teamed with bright green shorts. Little Louis wore a preppy checked shirt layered underneath his jumper.

Louis went barefoot as he played in the sand dunes and raced along the beach in the joyous photographs, which were captured during the Easter holiday.

Prince Louis looked adorable in a star print jumper

Duchess Kate loves to dress her children in affordable high street fashion, favouring labels such as H&M, Zara and Boden.

Childrenswear designer Rachel Riley, whose clothes have been worn by the Cambridge children, previously told HELLO! that Duchess Kate has sparked a trend revolution ever since her eldest son Prince George was born in 2013, with mothers now keen to dress their kids more traditionally.

She said: "It's very common these days to see children running around in smocked outfits and classic styles and I would attribute this renaissance to Prince George and in particular his mother's choices when it came to what she dressed him in when he was little."

Prince Louis is already following in his big brother's footsteps, and has even worn his royal hand-me-downs in the past.

