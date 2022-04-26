We're pretty sure this is Kate Middleton's summer holiday bag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Middleton has an impressive collection of handbags and when she is on royal engagements, our eyes always dart to her arm candy. A label she often heads to is Aspinal of London - the Duchess of Cambridge has mutiple bags from the UK based heritage brand, and we know she must be a pretty big fan. Her favourite style? The 'Midi Mayfair', which she has in many colours including lilac and black.

On a visit to Leicester in 2018, Kate first carried the statement design. The shiny black croc print bag is versatile and luxurious, is made in a structured boxy design with three inner compartments and has a statement shield lock clasp.

And what's more, Kate's sister Pippa also has been spotted on numerous occasions with her own fleet of Aspinal bags - maybe the sisters swap!

The new Aspinal Resort collection includes this royal-approved Mayfair bag in raffia

So you can imagine our delight when we saw the brand have released a new Resort collection, packed with the most gorgeous raffia bags for summer - including Kate's favourite style, the Mayfair, in the on-trend material.

Midi Mayfair bag in smooth tan and chevron raffia, £595/$850 Aspinal of London

The raffia Midi Mayfair is handcrafted from chevron raffia and full-grain leather, and features Aspinal's signature shield lock.

Midi Mayfair bag in smooth tan and raffia £595/$850, Aspinal of London

There's also a deeper tan version, too, full of vintage yet contemporary style and perfect for beach to bar days or summer in the city.

Henley Tote Natural Raffia, £395/$550 Aspinal of London

If a larger bag is what you need for your summer holiday, then the Henly raffia tote is just the ticket. Available in two sizes, it is handcrafted from natural raffia and is complemented by tan full-grain leather.

It features two mobile-sized slip pockets, while the long leather handles are the perfect length for wearing in the crook of your arm or over your shoulder. Priced at £395 for the smaller size and £425 for the slightly larger version, both are avaialble for pre-order now.

Hat Box bag in smooth tan and raffia, £495/$700, Aspinal of London

As well as other popular Aspinal of London styles being given a raffia makeover, like the Hat Box bag, the new collection includes a range of sunglasses (Amanda Holden is a big fan of Aspinal's sunnies) and bag styles in smooth tan leather and white leather, including the Ella bag.

Ella Bag in ivory pebble, £425/$600, Aspinal of London

Also available in smooth tan and smooth bag, this perfectly compact bag is ideal for sight-seeing in the summer or throwing on over your summer dress and enjoying a few sundowners with!

