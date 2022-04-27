Kate Middleton's new accessory has the sweetest connection to sister Pippa The sisters both look beautiful when dripping in diamonds

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted a beautiful diamond necklace for Anzac Day on Monday that had a special link to her sister Pippa Matthews. Duchess Kate stepped out for the occasion wearing a white Alexander McQueen coat dress that was elegantly elevated by the touching piece of jewellery.

The 40-year-old accessorised with Princess Diana's Collingwood earrings, a large cream headband by Jane Taylor and the delicate diamond brooch – that resembled the same intricate fern design as Pippa's pretty wedding day tiara.

Pippa wore the dazzling piece when she was chief bridesmaid for her sister Kate, before wearing the set once again for her own wedding to James Matthews in 2017.

Kate's brooch appeared to resemble a small segment of Pippa's tiara, signifying a sweet connection between the tight-knit sisters. The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield and the bride looked ethereal in a white lace dress, boasting short sleeves, a high neckline and an open back by British designer Giles Deacon.

Kate looked beautiful wearing the brooch

Pippa looked exquisite in the handmade Maidenhair Fern tiara with a matching hairpiece by Robinson Pelham. She finished off her bridal look with Manolo Blahnik pumps and her refined tulle veil was designed by milliner Stephen Jones and encrusted with pearls.

Pippa wore an identical fern design tiara for her wedding

Kate attended the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday to mark Anzac Day - a national day of remembrance for New Zealand and Australia, paying tribute to troops who lost their lives in the First World War.

Pippa and James married in 2017

The royal made a surprise appearance as she accompanied her husband Prince William, wearing the same dress that she wore to her daughter Princess Charlotte's christening.

Anzac Day has been observed in London since King George V attended the first service at Westminster Abbey in 1916 to mark the anniversary of the landings at Gallipoli.

