Duchess Camilla's elegant race day outfit pays subtle tribute to Prince Philip

The Duchess of Cornwall looked immaculate as she arrived at Aintree Racecourse on Saturday, stepping out in a gorgeous green ensemble.

The 74-year-old royal may have spent the anniversary of Prince Philip's death away from the rest of the royal family over the weekend, but Duchess Camilla chose a subtle way to honour the sombre occasion at the Grand National. Her choice to wear a green, single-breasted coat and coordinating DeMellier handbag in a forest green hue bore a symbolic significance to her late father-in-law.

Wearing green was a fitting way to remember the Queen's late husband as the colour was used over the years for things like his staff liveries and private cars, including the driving carriage at his funeral last April.

The shade could also celebrate his long-standing association with the Rifles Regiment, who wear a green uniform.

Duchess Camilla chose to wear a bottle green coat

Philip had been Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment from 2007 until 2020 when he handed over the role to daughter-in-law Duchess Camilla.

Complementing her figure-flattering jacket, the wife of Prince Charles added a cream printed neck scarf and layered with a ruffled chiffon blouse.

Accessorising with the spring chill in mind, Camilla wore brown leather gloves and a faux fur-lined hat. She added elegant pearl drop earrings and her £16,000 horseshoe brooch - which is a pricey accessory with an even richer history.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mark Warr, Director of David Christopher Jewellers, previously revealed the horseshoe brooch encompasses sapphires, rubies, "and the word Minoru spelt out in diamonds."

He added: "Its history is thought to date back to 1909; Minoru was one of King Edward VII's most successful thoroughbred racehorses and this was likely designed to bring him luck."

Royal fans were quick to notice the elegance of the Duchess' crisp, green attire, taking to Instagram account @royalfashionpolice to write: "Duchess Camilla looks very fashion savvy in one of my favourite colours, green.

DUCHESS CAMILLLA'S BAG: The Midi Venice, £355, DeMellier

"The cream-coloured ascot is a contrasting compliment to her matching forest green jacket. Her look is very tailored, neat and she looks very pretty. Well done, Duchess of Cornwall."

